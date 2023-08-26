Ryan Jeffers vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .288 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (12.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (27.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.4%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.337
|AVG
|.248
|.432
|OBP
|.353
|.600
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|29/11
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.