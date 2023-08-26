How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 26
Tottenham Hotspur versus AFC Bournemouth is one of many strong options on Saturday's Premier League slate.
There is coverage available for all the action in Premier League on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur (1-1-0) travels to face AFC Bournemouth (0-1-1) at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+105)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+250)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest (1-0-1) makes the trip to play Manchester United (1-0-1) at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester United (-330)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+800)
- Draw: (+500)
Watch Everton FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0-2) journeys to match up with Everton FC (0-0-2) at Goodison Park in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Everton FC (+130)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+220)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Brentford FC vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace (1-0-1) is on the road to match up with Brentford FC (1-1-0) at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (+110)
- Underdog: Crystal Palace (+265)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Arsenal FC vs Fulham
Fulham (1-0-1) travels to face Arsenal FC (2-0-0) at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-425)
- Underdog: Fulham (+1200)
- Draw: (+550)
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United
West Ham United (1-1-0) makes the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0-0) at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-190)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+475)
- Draw: (+370)
