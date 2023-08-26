Lynx vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (26-7) visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and BSN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|167
|-440
|+340
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|166.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- New York has an ATS record of 7-10 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- In the Liberty's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
- In the Lynx's 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.