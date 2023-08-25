The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor will square off against the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth-best in baseball with 177 total home runs.

Minnesota's .420 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (568 total).

The Twins rank 18th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray is trying to collect his 13th quality start of the year.

Gray will look to last five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee

