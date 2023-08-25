The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .240.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (20 of 96), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has had an RBI in 34 games this year (35.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (39.6%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 53 .258 AVG .225 .313 OBP .294 .483 SLG .455 16 XBH 19 9 HR 11 23 RBI 25 40/12 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

