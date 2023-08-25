Joey Gallo is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Dane Dunning and the Texas RangersAugust 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .177 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Gallo has recorded a hit in 37 of 96 games this season (38.5%), including seven multi-hit games (7.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has an RBI in 21 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 96 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .162 AVG .191 .283 OBP .317 .346 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 68/21 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

