Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rangers on August 24, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (9-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 26th start of the season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- The 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 55 RBI (99 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .229/.310/.400 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 146 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .279/.349/.463 so far this season.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 53 walks and 93 RBI (117 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.331/.504 on the year.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .136 with a home run and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
