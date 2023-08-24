The Minnesota Twins (65-62) will look to Carlos Correa when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-54) at Target Field on Thursday, August 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+105). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.51 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 50 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 44-31 record (winning 58.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

