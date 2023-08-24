Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 172 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .416.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 561 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' .317 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.208).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Lopez is seeking his sixth quality start in a row.

Lopez is looking for his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He will try for his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams

