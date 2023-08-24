How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Rangers Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 172 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .416.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 561 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins' .317 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.208).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Lopez is seeking his sixth quality start in a row.
- Lopez is looking for his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He will try for his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.