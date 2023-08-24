The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Brewers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has four doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .311.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Lewis has driven home a run in 13 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .258 AVG .367 .313 OBP .387 .403 SLG .533 5 XBH 4 2 HR 3 7 RBI 12 19/4 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings