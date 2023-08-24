Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (15-17) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

The game has no set line.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX

Lynx vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 88 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-8.0)

Dallas (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Lynx vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has covered the spread 16 times in 32 games.

Out of Minnesota's 32 games so far this season, 17 have hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the league on offense (79.4 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (84.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Minnesota is seventh in the league in rebounds (34.2 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (34.9 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are sixth in the league in committing them (13.3 per game). They are second-worst in forcing them (12.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.1. They are seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.9%.

Minnesota takes 30.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 22.3% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 69.6% of its shots, with 77.7% of its makes coming from there.

