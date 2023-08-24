Kyle Farmer vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Brewers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .249 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Farmer enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .385 with one homer.
- In 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%) Farmer has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Farmer has an RBI in 20 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (32 of 86), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.256
|AVG
|.242
|.331
|OBP
|.289
|.380
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|15
|35/8
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
