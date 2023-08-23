Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Brewers on August 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Carlos Correa and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Correa has recorded 98 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.
- He's slashed .228/.309/.401 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has recorded 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.
- He's slashed .240/.302/.470 so far this season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Burnes Stats
- The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 17 times in 25 starts this season.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.2
|8
|5
|5
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 135 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .286/.371/.460 so far this season.
- Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 97 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .225/.302/.410 so far this year.
- Santana takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
