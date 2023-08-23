Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Minnesota Twins (65-61) at American Family Field on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to upset. The contest's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 62 times and won 37, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 20-16 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won each of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Twins have won in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won seven of 20 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+270) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

