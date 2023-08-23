Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field in the final of a two-game series, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

Fueled by 396 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 554 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Minnesota has the eighth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.204 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (3-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

Maeda has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Gavin Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.