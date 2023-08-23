Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) and the Minnesota Twins (65-61) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the Twins and Kenta Maeda (3-7).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

The Twins have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (554 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

