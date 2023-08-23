Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .276.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 67 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Brewers

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .319 AVG .241 .410 OBP .351 .560 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 29/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings