Joey Gallo vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joey Gallo and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .177 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21 games this year (21.9%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.162
|AVG
|.191
|.283
|OBP
|.317
|.346
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|68/21
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.