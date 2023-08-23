Carlos Correa vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 98 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has recorded a hit in 74 of 111 games this year (66.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.0%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34 games this year (30.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|60
|.226
|AVG
|.231
|.306
|OBP
|.312
|.359
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|51/22
|K/BB
|60/26
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
