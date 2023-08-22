Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (65-60) will visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) at American Family Field on Tuesday, August 22, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 84 times and won 50, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 50-34 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Brewers have won in 28, or 48.3%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jordan Luplow 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

