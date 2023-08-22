Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) against the Minnesota Twins (65-60) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-6) for the Twins and Wade Miley (6-3) for the Brewers.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 84 times and won 50, or 59.5%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 50-34 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 53.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 551 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule