Matt Wallner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Wallner (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .237 with five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.
- In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (21.1%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.9%.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.308
|AVG
|.143
|.416
|OBP
|.236
|.646
|SLG
|.347
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|25/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|2
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
