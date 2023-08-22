Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 98 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .404. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has had a hit in 74 of 110 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (30.9%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .226 AVG .234 .306 OBP .313 .359 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 51/22 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings