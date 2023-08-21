The Seattle Mariners (69-55) will attempt to keep a six-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago White Sox (49-75) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (9-7) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-5).

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (9-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.47 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (9-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.29, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.058.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.

Toussaint has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Toussaint has put up six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

