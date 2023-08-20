Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Pirates on August 20, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Dallas Keuchel Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Keuchel Stats
- The Twins' Dallas Keuchel will make his third start of the season.
Keuchel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1.2
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|5.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 97 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.
- He has a slash line of .230/.310/.405 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI.
- He's slashed .241/.303/.472 on the year.
- Kepler heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has recorded 114 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.330/.465 slash line on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 68 walks and 36 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .253/.377/.390 slash line on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
