How to Watch the Twins vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Sunday.
Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh-best in MLB action with 168 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (549 total runs).
- The Twins' .318 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dallas Keuchel (0-1) starts for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/15/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Faedo
|8/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
