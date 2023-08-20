Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Sunday.

Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in MLB action with 168 total home runs.

Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (549 total runs).

The Twins' .318 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel (0-1) starts for the Twins, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel Osvaldo Bido 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer

