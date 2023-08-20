Twins vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Max Kepler and Andrew McCutchen will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
The Twins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.
Twins vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-145
|+120
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won 49 of the 83 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59%).
- Minnesota has gone 28-25 (winning 52.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 59.2% chance to win.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-59-7).
- The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|35-26
|29-34
|28-25
|36-34
|50-45
|14-14
