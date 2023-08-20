Max Kepler and Andrew McCutchen will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 49 of the 83 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59%).

Minnesota has gone 28-25 (winning 52.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 59.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-59-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-26 29-34 28-25 36-34 50-45 14-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.