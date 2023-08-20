Twins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (64-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) matching up at Target Field (on August 20) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Twins.
The probable starters are Dallas Keuchel (0-1) for the Twins and Osvaldo Bido (2-3) for the Pirates.
Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 49, or 59%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 28-25, a 52.8% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 549 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|W 3-0
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
