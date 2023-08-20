Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (64-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) matching up at Target Field (on August 20) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Twins.

The probable starters are Dallas Keuchel (0-1) for the Twins and Osvaldo Bido (2-3) for the Pirates.

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 49, or 59%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 28-25, a 52.8% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 549 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule