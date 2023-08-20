Ryan Jeffers is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 15, when he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (19.7%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven in a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .330 AVG .241 .422 OBP .351 .580 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings