Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .217 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 51.5% of his games this year (52 of 101), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26 games this year (25.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 49
.239 AVG .193
.272 OBP .263
.471 SLG .366
16 XBH 13
10 HR 6
24 RBI 16
59/6 K/BB 52/12
6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bido (2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Monday when the righty tossed three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 5.05 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
