Max Kepler -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .241 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Kepler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
  • Kepler has had a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year (40.9%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 51
.265 AVG .220
.321 OBP .288
.497 SLG .451
16 XBH 18
9 HR 11
23 RBI 25
39/12 K/BB 39/14
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw three innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
