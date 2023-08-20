Lynx vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-22) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (15-16), tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lynx vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161
|-180
|+150
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161.5
|-190
|+150
Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Lynx have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 12-10.
- A total of 16 out of the Lynx's 31 games this season have hit the over.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 30 times this year.
