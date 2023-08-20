The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.240 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .179 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Gallo has had a hit in 37 of 95 games this year (38.9%), including multiple hits seven times (7.4%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this year (21 of 95), with two or more RBI nine times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more runs four times (4.2%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .165 AVG .191 .289 OBP .317 .354 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 65/21 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

