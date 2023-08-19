The Minnesota Twins (64-59) and Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (6-5, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA).

Twins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (6-5) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 2.97 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.

Keller has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will try to prolong a 25-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 25 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.

