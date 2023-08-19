Sonny Gray takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in baseball with 168 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Twins rank 19th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Minnesota's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.201).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gray is seeking his sixth straight quality start.

Gray is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers L 8-7 Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Home Pablo Lopez Andre Jackson 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel Osvaldo Bido 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers - Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning

