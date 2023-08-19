Bryan Reynolds will lead the Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 49 of the 82 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.8%).

Minnesota has a record of 15-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Minnesota has played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-59-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-25 29-34 28-25 36-33 50-44 14-14

