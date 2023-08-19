Twins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (64-59) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (9-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 49, or 59.8%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Minnesota has won 15 of its 24 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Minnesota has scored 545 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|W 3-0
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
