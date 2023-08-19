Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .213.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this year (51 of 100), with multiple hits 11 times (11.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (15.0%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .232 AVG .193 .266 OBP .263 .470 SLG .366 16 XBH 13 10 HR 6 23 RBI 16 57/6 K/BB 52/12 6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings