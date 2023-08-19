The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.
  • Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), with at least two hits seven times (18.9%).
  • He has gone deep in eight games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wallner has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (27.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (21.6%).
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (48.6%), including three multi-run games (8.1%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.317 AVG .143
.419 OBP .236
.667 SLG .347
10 XBH 4
6 HR 3
16 RBI 6
24/6 K/BB 16/4
2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Keller will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 38th in WHIP (1.283), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
