Max Homa is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) after two rounds of play, with a score of -10. Third round action continues in Olympia Fields, Illinois, watch to see how the event unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 BMW Championship

Start Time: 9:20 AM ET

Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Par/Distance: Par 70/7,366 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

BMW Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Max Homa 1st -10 68-62 Chris Kirk 2nd -8 66-66 Brian Harman 3rd -7 65-68 Matthew Fitzpatrick 3rd -7 66-67 Scottie Scheffler 5th -5 66-69

BMW Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

