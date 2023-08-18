Right now the Minnesota Vikings are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

  • Minnesota covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
  • Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.
  • Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
  • At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.
  • When favored, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.
  • In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Vikings Player Futures

Marcus Davenport Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Danielle Hunter Defensive Player of the Year Odds
T.J. Hockenson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Justin Jefferson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Kirk Cousins MVP Odds
Jordan Addison Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000
2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800
3 September 24 Chargers - +2500
4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000
5 October 8 Chiefs - +600
6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000
7 October 23 49ers - +1000
8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600
9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000
10 November 12 Saints - +4000
11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000
12 November 27 Bears - +6000
BYE - - - -
14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000
15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100
16 December 24 Lions - +2200
17 December 31 Packers - +6600
18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

