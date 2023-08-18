The Minnesota Twins (63-59) and Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Target Field.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (8-6) for the Twins and Andre Jackson for the Pirates.

Twins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (8-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.47 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (8-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.66 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Lopez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 10 games this season, he has compiled a 5.47 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .255 against him.

