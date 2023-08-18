Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins play at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (8-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Lopez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).

He's slashed .231/.308/.409 so far this year.

Correa has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (74 total hits).

He's slashed .239/.303/.471 on the year.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 111 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.330/.469 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 31 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .251/.377/.381 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

