Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (63-59) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at Target Field on Friday, August 18, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +185 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (8-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Andre Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.47 ERA)

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have come away with 40 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won four of eight games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

