The Minnesota Twins (63-58) hope to sweep the Detroit Tigers (53-66) on Wednesday at Target Field, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins will call on Kenta Maeda (3-7) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (2-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will hand the ball to Maeda (3-7) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, a 4.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112 in 13 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Maeda has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kenta Maeda vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 469 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 943 hits, 25th in baseball, with 115 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 6-for-37 with a home run and an RBI in 11 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

Olson is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Olson will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Reese Olson vs. Twins

He will take the mound against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 965 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 165 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

Olson has thrown 11 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out 17 against the Twins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.