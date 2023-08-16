The Minnesota Twins versus Detroit Tigers game on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh-best in baseball with 165 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 533 (4.4 per game).

The Twins rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.196).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Maeda is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Maeda will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Quinn Priester 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes

