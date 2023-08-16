Kenta Maeda will start for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this final game in a two-game series.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 48-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 66.7% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-58-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 29-34 28-24 35-33 49-43 14-14

