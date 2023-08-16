Ryan Jeffers vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.330
|AVG
|.241
|.422
|OBP
|.351
|.580
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
