Royce Lewis vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .327.
- Lewis has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.7% of his games this year, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.255
|AVG
|.392
|.300
|OBP
|.415
|.404
|SLG
|.529
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|14/3
|K/BB
|15/1
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
