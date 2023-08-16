The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 50 of 99 games this season (50.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 24 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .230 AVG .193 .260 OBP .263 .453 SLG .366 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 56/5 K/BB 52/12 6 SB 2

